Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Chai Trust Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.8% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VTI stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. 2,953,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

