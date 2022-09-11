USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $76,686.38 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00600137 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00251208 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00051826 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
