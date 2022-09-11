US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

USFD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

