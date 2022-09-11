UniPower (POWER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113,507.69

UniPower (POWER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One UniPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniPower has a market capitalization of $113,507.69 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniPower has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

POWER is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm. “

