Unido EP 1-Day Volume Tops $26,204.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $887,538.08 and $26,204.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00776926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

