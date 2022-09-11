UniCrypt (UNCX) Reaches Market Cap of $8.33 Million

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $14,433.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $261.54 or 0.01213595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

UNCX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,844 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt is a platform creating services for other tokens. Services such as token locking contracts, yield farming as a service and other dex orientated products. UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the Unicrypt platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

