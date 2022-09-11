Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $912,974.32 and approximately $94,805.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00029428 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012999 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000218 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

