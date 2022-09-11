UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PATH. Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

