UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.