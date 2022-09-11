UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

