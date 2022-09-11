UBS Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAH3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.3 %

ETR:PAH3 opened at €66.84 ($68.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a twelve month high of €97.66 ($99.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

