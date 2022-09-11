Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,785,573 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $44,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 113,415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,917,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

