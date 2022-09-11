Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $385.19 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.