Truist Financial Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

