Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

