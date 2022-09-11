Truist Financial Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,056 shares of company stock worth $11,267,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

