Truist Financial Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.
RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
R1 RCM Price Performance
NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.
Insider Activity at R1 RCM
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.