True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $41.02. 9,009,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

