True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWB traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.89. The company had a trading volume of 543,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,175. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

