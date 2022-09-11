True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after buying an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

