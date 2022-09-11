True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

