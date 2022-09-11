True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $81.41. 624,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

