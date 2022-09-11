True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 795 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7,227.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.41. 704,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

