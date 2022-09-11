Trodl (TRO) Trading Up 90.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. One Trodl coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Trodl has a market capitalization of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014668 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019849 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Trodl Coin Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Buying and Selling Trodl
