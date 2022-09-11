Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tritium DCFC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Further Reading

