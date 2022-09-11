Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Travala.com (AVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and $2.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,618,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

