TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.