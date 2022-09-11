TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

