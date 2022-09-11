Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

