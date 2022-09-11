Tiger Management L.L.C. Sells 526,100 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Tiger Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,100 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for about 1.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.41% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies
In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
