Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. AppLovin comprises about 0.2% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.9 %

APP stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

