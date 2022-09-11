Tiger Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,200 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. ServiceNow comprises about 0.4% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after buying an additional 101,544 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

