Tiger Global Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,408 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

