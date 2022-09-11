Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 2,547,295 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547,295 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.50% of Confluent worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $11,681,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 27.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

