Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases 7,495,477 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises 1.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $378,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

