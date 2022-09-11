Tiger Global Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 7.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 3.82% of CrowdStrike worth $2,000,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

