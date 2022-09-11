Tiger Global Management LLC Has $88.57 Million Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686,307 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $88,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $147,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after buying an additional 854,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $128,628,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PRM opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

