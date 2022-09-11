Tiger Global Management LLC Decreases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996,646 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

