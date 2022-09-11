Tiger Global Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,550 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 469,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of AGCB opened at $9.91 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

