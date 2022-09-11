Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 1,268,272 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 3.8% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 4.93% of Carvana worth $1,017,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $96,949,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

