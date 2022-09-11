Third Point LLC Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Third Point LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700,000 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 10.8% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 2.81% of PG&E worth $827,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PG&E by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,639,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,436. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

