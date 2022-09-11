Third Point LLC Sells 9,666 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Third Point LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 4,072,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,410. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

