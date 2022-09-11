Third Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Third Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $74,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,800,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,023,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,654,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

