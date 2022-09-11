Third Point LLC Has $307.97 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for about 4.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 2.42% of EQT worth $307,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 2.7 %

EQT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.