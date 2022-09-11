TheStreet Lowers John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

