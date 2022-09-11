TheStreet Lowers John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.