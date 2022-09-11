TheForce Trade (FOC) Market Capitalization Tops $81,230.58

TheForce Trade (FOC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, TheForce Trade has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. TheForce Trade has a market cap of $81,230.58 and $121.00 worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheForce Trade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

TheForce Trade Profile

TheForce Trade (FOC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2021. TheForce Trade’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,000 coins. The official website for TheForce Trade is www.theforce.trade. TheForce Trade’s official Twitter account is @TheforceTrade.

Buying and Selling TheForce Trade

According to CryptoCompare, “TheForce.Trade is a DeFi and NFT Value-Adding Platform that utilises community-elected tools and smart contracts to unlock the full value of DeFi and NFT assets. It is designed to solve the difficulties of DeFi and NFT investors in collecting and analysing information on different projects and mining pools.The motivation behind developing this Platform is that a lot of DeFi investors, including ourselves, find it always difficult and time-consuming to put together all the data we need, and it is also quite cumbersome to manually harvest farming yields and switch between pools and projects.The Platform creates values by presenting users with community-voted tools they need to maximise their returns on DeFi yield farming and to unlock liquidity and valuation on NFTs collections while allowing them to track and control relevant risks.”

