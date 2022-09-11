The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWGAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The Swatch Group stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

