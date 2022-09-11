The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

