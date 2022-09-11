The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 27.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. 2,544,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

