The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 774,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

