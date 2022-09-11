The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Trading Up 3.0 %

CC traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 1,087,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

