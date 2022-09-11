TenCore Partners LP Purchases 87,800 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

TenCore Partners LP increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 6.7% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TenCore Partners LP owned about 0.58% of monday.com worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

MNDY opened at $130.34 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

